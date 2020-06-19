Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC cut its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,581 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in Wipro by 32.3% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Wipro during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Wipro by 32.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.86.

NYSE WIT opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $4.45.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 15.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

