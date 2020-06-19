William P. Mr. Burke Sells 197 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $17,590.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

William P. Mr. Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Haemonetics alerts:

On Tuesday, June 16th, William P. Mr. Burke sold 22,531 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $2,018,326.98.

On Monday, June 8th, William P. Mr. Burke sold 639 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $62,002.17.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.15 and its 200 day moving average is $108.25. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $140.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 29.33%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,973,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $595,270,000 after buying an additional 62,148 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,893,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $288,396,000 after acquiring an additional 199,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,122,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,853,000 after purchasing an additional 229,602 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,778,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $204,403,000 after purchasing an additional 62,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Haemonetics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.