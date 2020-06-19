William Hill (LON:WMH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

William Hill (LON:WMH)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised William Hill to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 135 ($1.72) in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised William Hill to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 225 ($2.86) to GBX 195 ($2.48) in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. HSBC cut their price target on William Hill from GBX 225 ($2.86) to GBX 150 ($1.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on William Hill from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 160 ($2.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.67) price target on shares of William Hill in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. William Hill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 170 ($2.16).

Shares of WMH opened at GBX 140.30 ($1.79) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 125.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.10. William Hill has a 52 week low of GBX 28.63 ($0.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 206.80 ($2.63).

In other news, insider Gordon Wilson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £9,750 ($12,409.32). Also, insider Matthew Ashley acquired 220,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,208.02 ($2,810.26).

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

