William Blair Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at William Blair in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $523.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 9,870.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Burrage Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.