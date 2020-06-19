Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of WEN opened at GBX 18 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00. Wentworth Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 23 ($0.29). The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.52.

About Wentworth Resources

Wentworth Resources plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. Its principal assets include the Rovuma onshore block covering an area of approximately 2,500 square kilometers located in northern Mozambique; and the Mnazi Bay concession covering an area of approximately 756 square kilometers situated in south-eastern Tanzania.

