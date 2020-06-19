Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of WEN opened at GBX 18 ($0.23) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00. Wentworth Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 23 ($0.29). The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.52.
About Wentworth Resources
