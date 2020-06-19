Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WEN. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Wendys from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wendys from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wendys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.76.

Get Wendys alerts:

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.23. Wendys has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.02 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Wendys’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wendys news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $425,276.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,905.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $6,370,146.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,939,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 558,661 shares of company stock worth $11,816,556. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendys by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,163,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 150,964 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.