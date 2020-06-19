Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.91% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WEN. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Wendys from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wendys from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wendys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.76.
Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.23. Wendys has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.04.
In other Wendys news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $425,276.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,905.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $6,370,146.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,939,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 558,661 shares of company stock worth $11,816,556. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendys by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,163,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 150,964 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendys by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Wendys
The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.
