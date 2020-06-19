Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,548,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,946,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.70% of Wendys worth $23,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 32.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,676,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,708,000 after purchasing an additional 895,346 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter worth $17,200,000. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys during the first quarter worth $10,790,000. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys during the first quarter worth $10,773,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendys stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09. Wendys Co has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Wendys’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Wendys news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $425,276.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,905.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $1,443,695.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 558,661 shares of company stock worth $11,816,556. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised Wendys from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Wendys from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.76.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

