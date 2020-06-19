Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 149.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,107 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.51% of Trade Desk worth $44,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,197,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $394.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 155.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.64. Trade Desk Inc has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $396.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.31.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 365 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $94,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,131,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $698,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,684 shares of company stock valued at $102,519,005. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.07.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

