Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Buy Rating for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $101.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra lifted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

NYSE AJG opened at $98.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $97,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,719,998.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 325,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,530,000 after purchasing an additional 84,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,211,000 after purchasing an additional 36,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,310,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,350,000 after purchasing an additional 957,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

