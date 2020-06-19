Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms Buy Rating for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:BIPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.77. 1,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,793. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $51.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $73,460,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $24,682,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $26,616,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $15,487,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $14,309,000.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.