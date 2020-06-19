Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 371,335 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,335 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.60% of Snap-on worth $35,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 13.8% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 107.9% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $3,319,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 5.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 509,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,540,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $135.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

