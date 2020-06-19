Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 695,167 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.16% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1,295.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Saturday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.79.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $19.27 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 67.05% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $812,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,108.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

