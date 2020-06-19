Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Weight Watchers International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WW. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weight Watchers International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

Shares of Weight Watchers International stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.61. Weight Watchers International has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $47.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.65.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $400.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.72 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.70%. Weight Watchers International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 170,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $4,317,758.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,557,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,435,169.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,000,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 28.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 14.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 37,313 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.