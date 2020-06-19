Weight Watchers International, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:WW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Weight Watchers International in a report released on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.85. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Weight Watchers International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WW. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Weight Watchers International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Weight Watchers International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

Weight Watchers International stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. Weight Watchers International has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $47.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.61.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $400.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 65.7% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 28.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Weight Watchers International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 170,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $4,317,758.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,557,387 shares in the company, valued at $140,435,169.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

