Wedbush Reiterates “Buy” Rating for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $243.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 110.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.89.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $115.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.45. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $127.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.87.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,510 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $563,569.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $1,178,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,694.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,610 shares of company stock worth $16,704,356 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,654,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,489,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,544,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,194,000 after buying an additional 332,155 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 776,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,624,000 after buying an additional 255,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,146,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

