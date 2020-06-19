Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

CFG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.32.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.84. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,138.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Hankowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,637.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,165 shares of company stock worth $307,906 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,461,010,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,953,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,952,000 after buying an additional 2,058,095 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,375,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,204,000 after buying an additional 1,432,078 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,980,000 after buying an additional 107,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,020,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,429,000 after buying an additional 194,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

