Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CTO Sells $40,151.24 in Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $40,151.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 23,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,695.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $200.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.64. Wayfair Inc has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $209.48.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Wayfair by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Wayfair from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $56.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $67.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.29.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

