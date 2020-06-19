Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc Sells 4,427,052 Shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Stock

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 4,427,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $59,588,119.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MNRL stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. Brigham Minerals Inc has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $765.59 million, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 2.72.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.81%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 259.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MNRL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

