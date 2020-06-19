Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc Sells 4,427,052 Shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Stock

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 4,427,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $59,588,119.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
MNRL stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. Brigham Minerals Inc has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $765.59 million, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 2.72.
Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on MNRL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.
About Brigham Minerals
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.