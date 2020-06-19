Wabash National Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

Wabash National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 166.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Wabash National has a dividend payout ratio of -74.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Wabash National to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.1%.

Shares of WNC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 512,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,256. The firm has a market cap of $532.20 million, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $387.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.00 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Wabash National will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wabash National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

