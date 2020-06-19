W.H. Baird Garrett Sells 40,000 Shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $3,360,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

W.H. Baird Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, W.H. Baird Garrett sold 20,000 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $1,638,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $87.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Elastic NV has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.15 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 35.71%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elastic NV will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Elastic by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,454,000 after buying an additional 1,227,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,124,000 after buying an additional 607,890 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,417,000 after buying an additional 208,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

