W.H. Baird Garrett Sells 20,000 Shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 20,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $1,638,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

W.H. Baird Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, W.H. Baird Garrett sold 40,000 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $3,360,400.00.

ESTC opened at $87.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day moving average of $67.06. Elastic NV has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. Elastic had a negative net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic NV will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Elastic by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 2,468.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Elastic by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 30.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.86.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

