VideoCoin (VID) One Day Volume Hits $265,400.00

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. VideoCoin has a market cap of $12.80 million and $265,400.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Beaxy, CoinExchange and KuCoin. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001602 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

VideoCoin Token Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,641,633 tokens. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

