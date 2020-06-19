Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) and Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Financial Review

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) and Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of Veoneer shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Veoneer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Garrett Motion and Veoneer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 9.25% -10.56% 10.58% Veoneer -33.63% -29.08% -19.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Garrett Motion and Veoneer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.12 $313.00 million $3.86 1.31 Veoneer $1.90 billion 0.66 -$500.00 million ($4.92) -2.29

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Veoneer. Veoneer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Garrett Motion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Garrett Motion has a beta of 3.51, suggesting that its share price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veoneer has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Garrett Motion and Veoneer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 2 4 0 0 1.67 Veoneer 0 7 2 0 2.22

Garrett Motion presently has a consensus target price of $9.17, suggesting a potential upside of 81.16%. Veoneer has a consensus target price of $15.38, suggesting a potential upside of 36.55%. Given Garrett Motion’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Garrett Motion is more favorable than Veoneer.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats Veoneer on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system. The company offers its products through distribution networks. Garrett Motion Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors. It also offers ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD) solutions; and driver monitoring systems, LiDAR sensors, RoadScape positioning systems, and other technologies for HAD and AD solutions. Veoneer, Inc. is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

