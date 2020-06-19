Vanguard Real Estate ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 78,425 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 460% compared to the typical volume of 14,004 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $82.17 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 166,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 61,814 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 47,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 30,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

