ValuEngine Upgrades Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) to “Buy”

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $751.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.19. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $80.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.43 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Clyde C. Tuggle acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $71,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,021.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $743,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

