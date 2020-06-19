ValuEngine Downgrades VMware (NYSE:VMW) to Hold

VMware (NYSE:VMW) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

VMW has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $164.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

VMW opened at $143.43 on Wednesday. VMware has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $183.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that VMware will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $654,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,926 shares in the company, valued at $8,107,204.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $4,333,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,803,873.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,454 shares of company stock valued at $27,563,653. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 279.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 258 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VMware by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,390 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $302,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

