ValuEngine Downgrades VMware (NYSE:VMW) to Hold

VMware (NYSE:VMW) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
VMW has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $164.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.
VMW opened at $143.43 on Wednesday. VMware has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $183.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $654,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,926 shares in the company, valued at $8,107,204.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total transaction of $4,333,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,803,873.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,454 shares of company stock valued at $27,563,653. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 279.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 258 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VMware by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,390 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $302,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.09% of the company’s stock.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.