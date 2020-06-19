Urban&Civic PLC (LON:UANC) Insider Purchases £19,898.52 in Stock

Urban&Civic PLC (LON:UANC) insider Rosemary Boot acquired 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.02) per share, for a total transaction of £19,898.52 ($25,325.85).

Shares of LON UANC opened at GBX 230 ($2.93) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 227.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 277.26. The company has a market cap of $333.91 million and a PE ratio of 26.74. Urban&Civic PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 271.50 ($3.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 9.53.

Get Urban&Civic alerts:

Urban&Civic (LON:UANC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UANC. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Urban&Civic from GBX 450 ($5.73) to GBX 350 ($4.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Urban&Civic from GBX 256 ($3.26) to GBX 275 ($3.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Urban&Civic from GBX 365 ($4.65) to GBX 300 ($3.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th.

About Urban&Civic

Urban&Civic plc engages in property development and real estate activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Strategic Land and Commercial Property Development. The Strategic Land segment includes serviced and unserviced lands, consented and unconsented land, and mixed-use development and promotion sites.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban&Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban&Civic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.