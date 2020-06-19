United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,008.83 ($12.84).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded United Utilities Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 865 ($11.01) to GBX 1,128 ($14.36) in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC upgraded United Utilities Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded United Utilities Group to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,025 ($13.05) to GBX 975 ($12.41) in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

UU stock traded up GBX 24.20 ($0.31) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 963.80 ($12.27). 1,535,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 907.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 927.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 625 ($7.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,104 ($14.05).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a GBX 28.40 ($0.36) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.20. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.92%.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Russ Houlden sold 22,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 924 ($11.76), for a total transaction of £212,205.84 ($270,085.07).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

