United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.89.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $115.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.45. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $127.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $348,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,610 shares of company stock valued at $16,704,356 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.