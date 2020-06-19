United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of United Continental to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 12.9% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 356,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 232,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,511,000 after acquiring an additional 25,496 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 2.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $39.28. The company had a trading volume of 13,340,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,967,080. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.19. United Continental has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $96.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.47.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Continental will post -20.75 EPS for the current year.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

