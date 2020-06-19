Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 2,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $40,508.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,327.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 118,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,458. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.93 million, a P/E ratio of -756.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.69.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

