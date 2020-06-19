Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $275.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.59% from the stock’s previous close.

ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.93.

Shares of ULTA opened at $218.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.73. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($2.00). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,367,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

