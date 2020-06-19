UEX (TSE:UEX) Given a C$0.45 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$0.45 price target on UEX (TSE:UEX) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TSE:UEX opened at C$0.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. UEX has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.00 million and a PE ratio of -5.43.

UEX Company Profile

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium and cobalt properties in Canada. The company holds mineral property interests in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. It primarily focuses on the Christie Lake project, the Horseshoe-Raven project, the Shea Creek project, and the West Bear project.

