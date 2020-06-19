UEX (TSE:UEX) Given a C$0.45 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$0.45 price target on UEX (TSE:UEX) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
TSE:UEX opened at C$0.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. UEX has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.00 million and a PE ratio of -5.43.
UEX Company Profile
Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for UEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.