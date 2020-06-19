UBS Group Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €101.00 Price Target

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €101.00 ($113.48) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €99.00 ($111.24) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($120.22) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €91.00 ($102.25) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €99.54 ($111.84).

SAN stock opened at €93.43 ($104.98) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €89.04 and its 200-day moving average is €87.10. Sanofi has a 1 year low of €63.09 ($70.89) and a 1 year high of €92.97 ($104.46).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

