Two Sigma Securities LLC Trims Stake in GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Two Sigma Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 91.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,727 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GoPro during the 4th quarter worth $54,981,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,894,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,044 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,144 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at $2,311,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at $2,380,000. Institutional investors own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

GoPro stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.46. GoPro Inc has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $119.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.10 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 19.12% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoPro Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on GoPro from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

