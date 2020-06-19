Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes Position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,778 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,578 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 55,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 51,133 shares in the last quarter. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGIC opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $594.18 million, a P/E ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGIC shares. HC Wainwright lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

