Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes $64,000 Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 71,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,410,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,958,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,791 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 47.4% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,868,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,869,000 after buying an additional 4,782,118 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,903,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,626,000 after purchasing an additional 102,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,741,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,334 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $850.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $177.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $3.60 to $3.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Investec lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.48.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

