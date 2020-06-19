Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes $38,000 Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,016,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at $3,071,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth $2,886,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in GameStop by 644.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 338,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,311,000.

In other news, Director Steven R. Koonin sold 34,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $184,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George E. Sherman, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,484.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GME opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $320.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.02. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.88). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of GameStop from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.36.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

