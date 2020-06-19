Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,128,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,712,000 after acquiring an additional 468,991 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,058,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 50,606 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares during the period.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th.

About Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

