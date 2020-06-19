Two Sigma Securities LLC Sells 9,156 Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF)

Two Sigma Securities LLC cut its position in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,156 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376,071 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Wisdom Tree Investments stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.57 million, a P/E ratio of -370.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.98.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WETF. ValuEngine upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wisdom Tree Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

