Two Sigma Securities LLC Reduces Position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Two Sigma Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 88.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,632 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 173,190 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Transocean by 72.4% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Transocean from $7.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Capital One Financial cut Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut Transocean from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Transocean from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Transocean from $2.00 to $1.45 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.43.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. Transocean LTD has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.17 million. Research analysts predict that Transocean LTD will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

