Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 46,078 Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 475.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 79,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 16,621.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 25,763 shares in the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “sell” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.94.

Shares of CPG opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $902.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.68. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($4.49). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 108.19%. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

