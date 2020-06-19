Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 18,582 Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,582 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Matador Resources by 1,109.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,166,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,069,948 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Matador Resources by 8,242.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 960,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 948,700 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 136,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Matador Resources by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of MTDR opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 4.73. Matador Resources Co has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $371.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources Co will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

