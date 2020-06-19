Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases New Position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,392 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,756,552 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 248,407 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,284,486 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 596,640 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in the 4th quarter worth about $12,307,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 392,132 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 367,244 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:IGR opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $8.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

