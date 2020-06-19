Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases 8,343 Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,936,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 341.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,543,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after buying an additional 3,514,504 shares during the period. Maso Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 80.7% during the first quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 6,495,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after buying an additional 2,900,511 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,797,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after buying an additional 2,390,978 shares during the period. Finally, Kam Lawrence purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,228,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Genworth Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

