Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases 14,808 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 25.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,048,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,071,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,793,000 after buying an additional 7,470,030 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,107,193 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,647,000 after buying an additional 3,463,357 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,786,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,270,000 after buying an additional 1,778,493 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,492,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,360,000 after buying an additional 418,637 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

CPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Roth Capital cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Tudor Pickering cut Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.16.

NYSE:CPE opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.76. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $7.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $289.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.61% and a return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.