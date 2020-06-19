Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 55.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. CIBC upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Ovintiv stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 3.98. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

