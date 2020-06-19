Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New Investment in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCRX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $721.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.78. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $6.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 241.66% and a negative return on equity of 4,223.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.