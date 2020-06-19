Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,796,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,132,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

DHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $999.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.21.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $442.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.46 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. Analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.05%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.