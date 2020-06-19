Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $92,000 in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Sasol by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 631,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 329,317 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Sasol by 407.3% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 583,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 468,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sasol by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 147,770 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Sasol by 1,979.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 391,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 372,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Sasol by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 232,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

SSL opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 3.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13. Sasol Limited has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $26.08.

SSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Renaissance Capital upgraded Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC cut Sasol to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

